The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of November according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
44-year old Robert Dean Neice was arrested on Nov. 1st on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony.
50-year old Donald W. Carlton was arrested on Nov. 4th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended.
27-year old Adriana Retiz Mendoza was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Nov. 8th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
37-year old Garett W. Mainord was arrested by Bakersfield Police on Nov. 5th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent, Drive While License Suspended, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Drive While Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
33-year old Antonio Enriquez was arrested by Mojave CHP on Nov. 9th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
26-year old Devon Dorsey was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Nov. 16th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs w/Bodily Injury, Child Endangerment and Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated.
28-year old Brandon I. Melbourne was arrested in Los Angeles County (Long Beach Police) on Nov. 18th on Suspicion of Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale, Violation Parole: Felony, Addict in Possession of Firearm and Carrying Loaded Firearm on Person or in Vehicle While in Public Place.
21-year old Davey Dorsey was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Nov. 20th on Suspicion of Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale.
19-year old Alfred Burch was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Nov. 22nd on Suspicion of Possession of Assault Weapon.
25-year old Ivan Padilla was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Nov. 21st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
27-year old Richard Smith was arrested on Nov. 29th on Suspicion of Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale and Transport a Controlled Substance.
