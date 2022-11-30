BORON - Residents of Boron, Desert Lake, North Edwards and Ariel Acres were invited to come together on Nov. 24th to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday by enjoying a free Thanksgiving dinner held at Boron Jr. Sr. High School. The dinner took place from noon to 2pm inside the multipurpose room where several members of the community gathered to enjoy the day with a feast and lots of socializing.
The annual community Thanksgiving dinner is sponsored by Boron Alive with donations from Hall Ambulance, Rio-Tinto Borates & Lithium Boron Operations, Avantus Solar, the Borax Visitors Center Foundation and donations from community members as well as local businesses. Dinner items such as the turkey were cooked about a day or two in advance and the rest of the meal was prepared the day of the event inside the kitchen of the multipurpose room.
The dinner consisted of turkey, sweet potatoes, dinner roll, vegetables, stuffing and dessert along with beverages and residents had a choice of either dining at the multipurpose room or taking their dinners home.
The community of Boron wishes to thank Boron Alive for sponsoring this event, Boron Jr. Sr. High School for use of the multipurpose room, Rio-Tinto Borates/Hall Ambulance/Avantus Solar/Borax Visitors Center Foundations and others for donating to the dinner, all the volunteers who helped prepare, serve and clean-up after the dinner and to the community of Boron; we couldn't have done this without all of you. Happy Thanksgiving everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.