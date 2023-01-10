Orin and Orson West were reported missing on December Dec 21, 2020.
Later this month, more than two years later, the adoptive parents, Trezell and Jacqueline West are scheduled to go to trial on second degree murder and involuntary manslaughter charges in their deaths.
A readiness hearing will be held on January 20 with a trial date of January 28.
In all, according to reports, there were additional indictments of:
n Falsely reporting and emergency.
n Felony charges of willful cruelty to a child.
n Conspiracy
Trezell and Jacqueline have pleaded not guilty to all charges.
The bodies of the boys have never been found despite exhaustive searches in multiple Kern County locations.
In announcing the criminal charges at a March, 2022 press conference against the adoptive parents Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer it was revealed the brothers were deceased three months before the report of them being missing.
