MOJAVE — A group of volunteers and Caltrans workers took on the challenge of cleaning up part of Mojave Thursday as part of a Caltrans District 9 sponsored Earth Day event.
The group first gathered at the Caltrans District 9 maintenance yard in Mojave for a brief ceremony and speeches by Caltrans and CHP officials. From there, the group tackled trash pick up on the shoulder of Highway 14 near Stater Brothers.
Caltrans provided pickers, hardhats, safety vests and trash bags for the clean-up, and CHP officers provided a safety escort for volunteers walking along the shoulder.
During the brief ceremony, Caltrans District 9 Director Ryan Dermody noted Caltrans chose Mojave for a cleanup opportunity due to the area's wind and a prolific amount of trash that plagues the desert area.
Dermody said while he could not find an exact number Caltrans spends each year on litter, but it was high.
“That’s a lot of money that could be spent working on guardrails, potholes, patching things up, fixing roads, doing all kinds of other things but instead we’re focusing on litter because we have to,” Dermody said.
He added that litter increased by 30% or 40% over the last year during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the reasons included more trash generated from takeout, increase in home deliveries and a move on Caltrans part to keep its workforce safe and healthy during the pandemic.
“Caltrans was really focusing hard on how do we keep our employees safe,” he said. "We had to actually stop litter pickup efforts for about a month or two last year."
Once the Caltrans administration in Sacramento provided direction, efforts began again to clean up litter along the highways.
“We’re still playing catch up, but we’re getting there,” Dermody said.
On this Earth Day, Dermody said litter clean-up was Caltrans' main goal.
“Not only just is it unsightly, but it also creates issues for stormwater and gets into drains,” he said. “If you can imagine on the coastal districts, it gets into the ocean and causes other kinds of problems so litter really becomes more prominent than just being unsightly. It’s something we all need to take care of and look at and do our best to try to prevent it from happening in the first place.”
CHP Officer Aaron Mauer, the public relations officer for CHP-Mojave said its mission to to provide safety, service and security for every in California extends to a clean highway.
“Part of that is keeping the highways clean and safe," Mauer said. He stressed the need to refrain from tossing out "live materials" such as lit cigarettes because of the danger they pose.
“Last year we saw a lot of communities devastated by fires,” Mauer said. “We want to try to avoid that as much as possible."
