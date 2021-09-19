The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of August according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
24-year old Larrisa Rebollar was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on Aug. 3rd on Suspicion of Vandalism: $5,000 or More and Driving Under the Combined Influence of Drugs and Alcohol.
41-year old Ryan Byers was arrested on Aug. 10th on Suspicion of Threats of Violence and Assault w/Deadly Weapon Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
56-year old Regina Joy Raffaele was arrested in Riverside County (Robert Presley DC - Sheriff) on Aug. 10th on Suspicion of Vandalism.
24-year old Giovanni B. Alfaro was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Aug. 7th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
23-year old Jasmine V. Osorioparker was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Aug. 7th on Suspicion of Driving When License Suspended for Refusal or Excessive Blood Alcohol, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Speed over 70 MPH.
31-year old Carlos Morenogonzalez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff) on Aug. 16th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
35-year old Christopher Struble was arrested on Aug. 16th on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Battery, Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Possession of Ammunition.
36-year old Bobby Martinez was arrested in Riverside County (Riverside SD – John Benoit Detention Center Sheriff) on Aug. 16th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
19-year old Kyle Gayeta was arrested on Aug. 17th on Suspicion of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Elder or Dependent Adult Abuse and Burglary.
55-year old Steven Bauer was arrested on Aug. 17th on Suspicion of Discharge Firearm in Negligent Manner, Carrying Loaded Firearm on Person or in Vehicle While in Public Place and Short-Barrel Firearm Sentencing.
44-year old Keshes R. Nash was arrested in Riverside County (Robert Presley DC – Sheriff) on Aug. 17th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Petty Theft.
27-year old William Saunders was arrested in Los Angeles County (West Valley CHP) on Aug. 15th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
27-year old Gabriella A. Orellana was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Aug. 9th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Excessive Blood Alcohol.
36-year old Robert Carey was arrested on Aug. 19th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
33-year old Oscar Banuelos was arrested in Los Angeles County (Bell Gardens Police) on Aug. 19th on Suspicion of Bench Warrant/Failure to Appear on a Misdemeanor Charge.
25-year old Louis Estrada was arrested on Aug. 19th on Suspicion of Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, Burglary, Vandalism: $5,000 or More, Carrying a Concealed Dirk or Dagger and Violation of Probation.
30-year old Ernest Brumley was arrested on Aug. 20th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Intoxicated in Public.
38-year old Mauricio Chacon was arrested on Aug. 20th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse; he was arrested again on Aug. 21st on Suspicion of Failure to Obey Road Block, Drive While License Suspended for Drunk Driving, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Failure to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility.
26-year old Matthew Robbins was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Aug. 22nd on Suspicion of Carrying a Concealed Dirk or Dagger.
18-year old Avery Wallace was arrested on Aug. 24th on Suspicion of Shooting at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc and Threats of Violence.
23-year old Tyler D. Herrick was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 24th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
33-year old Carleena A. Aguilera was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Aug. 22nd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
41-year old Antwan French was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Aug. 22nd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
