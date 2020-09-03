The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. David Newby, will be performing its first concert of the season on Sunday, September 13, 2019, at Country Oaks Baptist Church beginning at 4:00 pm. Doors open at 3:30. Country Oaks Baptist Church is located at 20915 Schout Road.
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the TSO Board decided that the September 13 concert should include only musicians who could perform with masks. Dr. Newby, music director, therefore selected the following program for strings, harp, and piano:
– Mozart, Divertimento in D Major, K. 136, first movement
– Vaughan-Williams: Five Variants of "Dives and Lazarus"
– Bloch: Concerto Grosso No. 1
– and Tchaikovsky: Serenade in C after the intermission.
The audience will be limited in size, and also masked, and distanced.
All Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are FREE to the community. For more information, see www.tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
