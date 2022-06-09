The California Department of Community Services and Development (CSD) has released a Request for Proposal (RFP) to identify an Administrator for the Low-Income Weatherization Program’s (LIWP) Multi-Family Energy Efficiency and Renewables Component. The LIWP Multi-Family Component focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy upgrades for low-income multi-family affordable housing and is one of California's Climate Investments funded by State Cap-and-Trade auction proceeds.
The purpose of the Multi-Family Housing Component RFP is to identify a highly qualified Program Administrator to provide technical assistance, project monitoring, and inspection of energy efficiency measures and solar photovoltaics installed in multi-family dwellings and common areas at qualifying properties to reduce energy use and greenhouse gas emissions. The Administrator also disburses incentives to property owners upon satisfactory completion of scopes of work.
This program component has an initial allocation of approximately $14.25 million from CSD's Fiscal Year (FY) 2021-22 LIWP appropriation.
The RFP and final LIWP Multi-Family Component Program Guidelines can be found on CSD's Contracting Opportunities webpage at https://www.csd.ca.gov/Pages/contractopportunities.aspx.
Interested organizations may request access to applicable procurement documents as instructed on CSD's Contracting Opportunities webpage during the formal solicitation stage and are encouraged to register for email updates about the RFP at https://www.csd.ca.gov/Pages/contractopportunities.aspx or https://www.caleprocure.ca.gov.
Please refer to the RFP Section 6, Procurement Process and Information, for important deadlines and information regarding this procurement. All Proposals must be submitted to CSD by July 13, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
###
