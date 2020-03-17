|Early Saturday morning, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bipartisan coronavirus supplemental package to provide Americans and their families with the resources necessary to tackle economic and health challenges ahead. This bill puts American families and workers first by providing free coronavirus (COVID-19) testing and paid sick leave. This legislation also includes paid emergency leave throughout this crisis while also giving America's small businesses the flexibility they need to keep millions of Americans employed during this outbreak.
Here are some other top takeaways over the last few days:
Seniors Can Video Chat Their Doctors
This week, the Trump Administration announced expanded Medicare telehealth coverage to ensure that our must vulnerable seniors get the care they need away from risk settings. Seniors can see any doctor licensed in their state, whether or not they have an existing relationship, and FaceTime, Skype, or use other audiovisual technology.
Vaccine Development
The National Institutes of Health, at record speed, has also started the enrollment of Phase 1 of a clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine to create treatments that are safe and effective.
Restricting Travel
The United States has suspended travel from Europe by foreign nationals who recently traveled to certain European countries. This travel restriction began on Friday, March 13, 2020 and will last 30 days. It does not include American citizens, however, Americans will be directed to use certain airports and be subject to screening.
Relief for Businesses and Families
The Small Business Administration (SBA) has been instructed by President Trump to provide loans to businesses affected by coronavirus. This includes low-interest rates for California small businesses negatively impacted by coronavirus. To apply, visit the SBA's website.
Additional Funding
Yesterday, the Centers for Disease and Prevention (CDC) awarded the state of California $37.7 million in funding for state and local preparedness and response activities related to coronavirus. Additionally, the Federal Reserve has created the Commercial Paper Funding Facility to assist households and businesses with credit flow during this time.
Please note: On Friday, President Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic to be a National Emergency which will allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to use reserved funds to address the virus. Public-private partnerships with organizations like Target, Walmart, Google, Walgreens, and others, will also help our country to tackle this pandemic head on.
As a reminder, here are few additional resources and tips:
For Our Communities:
Staying Healthy:
- Guides for childcare programs and K-12 administrators.
- Information for parents and guardians regarding potential school closures.
- Create a household plan.
More tips are available on the CDC's website.
- It's important to practice social distancing in order to flatten the curve.
- Make sure to wash your hands.
- Refrain from touching your face.
- If you're feeling sick, stay at home.
Travel Assistance:
If you have symptoms of coronavirus – fever, cough, shortness of breath – and believe you may have been exposed to someone with coronavirus – make sure to contact your health care provider immediately. If you think you may have coronavirus, the CDC recommends calling your provider ahead of time for guidance on how the facility is handling cases before visiting the hospital in order to keep others from being exposed.
- CDC travel health notices can be found here.
- International travel guidance issued by the Department of State is available here.
- State Department and specific country advisories are listed here.
For more information regarding coronavirus, click here.
In times of uncertainty, we must band together stronger than ever. In the United States of America, we can overcome anything.
God Bless,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.