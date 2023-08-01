ROSAMOND – The Rosamond Community Services District held their meeting for July on the evening of July 26th inside the boardroom; the meeting got underway just after 6pm.
After the meeting was called to order, the Pledge and roll call, a motion and second were heard to approve the agenda as presented, motion carried.
Under Public Comments – none were given at this time.
Under Voluntary Public Roll Call via Teleconference - John Joyce with The Rosamond News. introduced himself to the board.
Under Consent Calendar - a motion and second were heard to approve the review of the check/voucher register dated July 4th through July 17th, a direct deposit dated July 5th and a payroll check dated July 5th; motion carried.
Under Minutes - a motion and second were heard to approve the regular board meeting minutes from July 12th, motion carried.
Under New Business - a motion and a second were heard to approve the following new business items: NB1 Resolution #2023-12 Amending Ordinance 92-6 Establishing Policy for Water and Sewer Connections for Accessory Dwelling Units and Associated Charges presented by Sherri Timm and John Houghton, NB2 approve Master Services Agreement 2023-1 (KJ), Task Order 2023 (KJ) Urban Water Management Plan Update Services and Task Order 2023-2 (KJ) Plan Check Services from Kennedy Jenks presented by Sherri Timm and John Houghton, NB3 Approve the Water Reclamation Plant Project. Amended Change Order number 8 presented by Sherri Timm and John Houghton and NB4 give the Board direction related to Rosamond CSD Foundation presented by Sherry Timm; motion carried on all items.
Under Presentations - a presentation was given on the Water Reclamation Plant project update.
Under Director Reports/Comments/Future Agenda Items - At this time, each board member was able to give a director's report, any comments they had and add any items to future agendas.
Under General Counsel Update - an update was given by RCSD Counsel John Komar Esq.
Under General Manager Update - General Manager Mr. Kim Domingo gave an update to the board on things that have been going on within the district.
Under Director of Administration Update - Sherry, Tim. Gave an update to the board on what's been happening as far as payments and delinquencies.
Under Public Works Update - John Houghton gave a Public Works update as far as what's been going on with the water system.
After all the business was taken care of, the meeting was adjourned.
