Tags
- Military
- National Vietnam War Veterans Day
- Vietnam War
- Rick Knight
- Ed Gaede
- Battles
- Vietnam Veteran
- In South Vietnam
- In French Indochina
- Vietnam Veterans Of America
- Tuberculosis
- Congressman
- Vietnam
- United States
- Kern County Wwii Veterans Memorial Organization
- United States Army
- Blas Garcia
- Private
- Malaria
- Online Neighbor
- Local Chapter Of The Vietnam War Commemoration
- Kern County
- Board Member
- Battalion Point Leader , Squadron Leader, And Advanced Infantry Troop Leader
- Bakersfield Office
- Microwave
- Veteran's Day
- (661) 327-3611
- Automatic Data Processing
- Star
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- This National Vietnam War Veterans Day
- Susan B. Anthony: Social Reformer and Women's Rights Activist
- SECOND INSTALLMENT OF REAL PROPERTY TAXES DUE APRIL 11, 2022
- California City Little League Scores
- Tehachapi area Crime Data Report for Feb.
- Tehachapi area Arrests for Feb.
- The 1872 Owens Valley Earthquake
- Amelia Earhart: First Woman to Fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Investigation around Cal City residence uncovers human remains
- Sandra Day O'Connor: 1st Female on U.S. Supreme Court
- Rosamond area Arrests for Feb.
- The 1872 Owens Valley Earthquake
- Amelia Earhart: First Woman to Fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean
- Rosamond area Crime Data Report for Feb.
- Tehachapi area Crime Data Report for Feb.
- California City area Arrests for Feb.
- Performers wanted for Tortoise Days event
- Boron's Unsung Heroes; Donnie Self and Ken Sexton
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.