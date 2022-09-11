Honoring the Fallen this September 11 

Today marks twenty-one years since the cowardly attacks on September 11, 2001 rocked our nation. It was a day that the enemy thought they could break our spirit and destroy our way of life, but as we know, they were wrong. Instead, we saw the American way shine through in the heroic acts of first responders, service members, and neighbors in our own community.

Over the weekend, Congressman Kevin McCarthy had the opportunity to honor our fallen and celebrate their lives during 9/11 ceremonies in Ridgecrest and Bakersfield.
Congressman McCarthy attends a 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Bakersfield.
Congressman McCarthy shared the following sentiments:
 
“Today is a solemn day – a reminder of one of the darkest days in American history. A day where the enemy attacked us on our soil. 
 
“As a nation, we experienced the worst of humanity - a cowardly terrorist attack against innocent men and women on September 11, 2001. But like a phoenix that rises from the ashes and rubble, America too rose, and our American spirit burned brighter. 
 
“Immediately following 9/11, communities across the country were proud to come together to help our neighbors when they needed it most.
 
“Because that is the American way…
 
“In our community we are proud to honor the life of Betty Ann Ong, whose family was from Bakersfield, who was the first to deliver the news that a plane had been hijacked. 
 
“Because that is the American way…
 
“As a nation, we are proud of the generations of brave men and women, who, struck by these events and inspired by a sense of duty, selflessly enlisted in our military to defend our country.
 
“Because that is the American way.
McCarthy attends the Parade of 1000 Flags in Ridgecrest.
So today, as we honor the lives of those who innocently lost them on 9/11 and the countless brave men and women in uniform who marched into battle in order to protect our homeland, we recommit ourselves to honoring the fallen through this National Day of Service and Remembrance by striving to make the world a better place than how we found it.
 
September 11, 2001 forever changed our country. But it is only together that we were able to overcome such an evil attack and remind the world what Americans are made of.

May God bless our fallen, and may God bless the United States of America.

