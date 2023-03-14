ROSAMOND – The Rosamond Community Services District held their first meeting of March on March 8th inside the RCSD boardroom; President Glennan called the meeting to order at 6pm.
After everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance, roll call and approval of the agenda; the meeting got underway.
Under Voluntary Public Roll Cal – John Joyce from the Rosamond News introduced himself.
Under Public Comment - Members of the public are welcome to address the board on any matter not on the agenda and over which the board has jurisdiction. If you wish to speak, please state your name for the record and limit your comments to 3 minutes; none were given.
Under Reportable Action from Closed Session – no reportable action was taken.
Under Consent Calendar – CC1; a motion and second were heard concerning receiving of check/voucher register dated Feb. 14th – Feb. 27th, payroll (direct deposit) dated Feb. 15th and payroll (checks) dated Feb. 15th, Minutes – M1; approve Feb. 22nd Finance Committee Meeting and Regular Board Meeting Minutes; motion carried.
Under Continued Business – C1; Public Meeting Requirements. A. AB 2449, Expectations and Exceptions. Counsel Alex Lemieux explained what AB 2449 and AB 361 were to the board and public, considerable discussion was heard from board and public concerning this item then the board moved onto AB 557 with more clarity and discussion from both the public and the board.
Under New Business – NB1; a motion and second were heard concerning the sale of tax-defaulted properties presented by – Mr. Kim Domingo; the staff consulted with the District Attorneys on this request from Kern County, counsel confirmed that it’s normal practice and recommended the district to proceed with the sale, motion carried.
Under Presentations – PR1; Water Reclamation Plant Update presented by Mr. Kim Domingo; Mr. Domingo stated that contractors have been repaired, leaks found during the first operation of the utility, pumps and installing racks and hoses. He also stated that the team is working on resolving issues with blowers not running with specifications when running on automatic control. Some progress has been made on the blowers; however additional faulty equipment was discovered which will be replaced under warranty. The replacement of the broken standby blowers on its way to the plant is under warranty and the district staff is working on extending the warranties of equipment due to construction delays that were not the fault of RCSD, and there are only two or three major items that remain outstanding to complete the construction. The plant team also repaired a sludge drying bed that has not been operational for over 15 years; the original quote to fix it was estimated around $30,000, but the team was able to fix it for around 30. Mr. Domingo also reported that many of the underground vaults were flooded from the recent rainfall. The bolts were pumped out and temporary measures to prevent future flooding have been put into place while staff develop long-term solution and additional rainfall control and flood mitigation efforts have also been completed. He also stated that a certified laboratory technician from Bakersfield visited the plant to observe its operation and she was “very impressed” with the techniques and procedures used by the plant staff when sampling and testing. The plant staff and leadership were complemented by the director for their expertise and excellent work.
Under Directors Reports – Director Washington reported that he's encouraged the community to continue saving water and reducing their water bills. He also gave examples of installing low flow toilets, Director Wallace announced that General Manager Mr. Kim Domingo would give a presentation at the upcoming Rosamond Municipal Advisory Committee, Director Stewart expressed his appreciation to the Rosamond Community Services District staff for their efforts during the recent rains, Director Webb stated that he’s encouraged the community to continue preparing for natural disasters beyond earthquakes, such as the recent severe weather events, Director Glennan reported that, thanks to the recent rain, AVEK would receive 35% of its allocation from the state water project. He also stated he attended the Business Outlook Conference that discussed the economic outlook of the state and local area and the upcoming challenges that we may face.
Under General Managers Update presented by – Mr. Kim Domingo; Mr. Domingo stated that the RCSD staff has been looking into unoccupied properties. They also have a proposal for hazardous material testing for the Diamond Street project to help decide a good path forward. Mr. Domingo also said. They have also been contacted about a potential tenant for the property on 20th St. West; he also said that the board ethics training is scheduled for the Closed Session of the Regular Meeting on April 12th.
Under Director of Administration Update presented by Sherri Timm – Miss Timm reported that the Rosamond Community Services District will be resuming penalty fees and shut offs for nonpayment beginning May 1st; they are also working with the legal counsel to ensure continued compliance with SB-998 and may need to modify district policy for notifications via telephone.
Under Director of Public Works Update presented by Mr. John Houghton – Mr. Houghton reported that the public works crew repaired 10 leaks and two sinkholes, 7400-feet of the sewer line was cleaned, and eight manholes were inspected. He also said that the crew is working with developers to ensure newly installed pipelines are up to district standards.
After all the business was taken care of, the meeting was adjourned.
