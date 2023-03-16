MOJAVE – Ah – the Mojave Desert; home to many wonderful sights such as the ghost town of Calico, Randsburg, Calif. City, Rosamond, Boron and Mojave. Many people travel through the Mojave Desert every day; some to work and some to sightsee. One of the many sights to see is the Mojave Air and Transportation Museum which is located at the Mojave Air and Space Port on Business Route 58; the following is a bit of how the museum got started and where it’s going in the future so, sit back, relax and hopefully enjoy the tale of “The Mojave Air and Transportation Museum”. Cathy Hansen who is the President and Founder of the museum gave us some insight on the museum and how it came to be; here is her story on the museum.
The Mojave Air and Transportation Museum was established in 2002 and the Board of Directors believes there is a need to preserve the transportation history and heritage of the Mojave area by creating a museum with an educational outreach hopefully on Mojave Airport property, which is next to Hwy 58. The museum is in two folds.; 1st: to create an educational destination for travelers and 2nd: to educate and edify local students, volunteers, and the public of the abundant history of transportation from the early Native Americans traveling on foot, the Borax 20 Mule Team coming from Death Valley to the railroad of Mojave during the 1800s, the Mojave Railroad history beginning in 1876 and continuing today with two major railroads which are the Union Pacific and Burlington, Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) running over 40 trains per day through Mojave, the construction of the Los Angeles Aqueduct in 1906, the truck transportation history from the 1920s to present day; with thousands of big rigs per day passing through Mojave, the Mojave Airport history from 1935 and World War II, the Marine Corps Air Station, a storage and maintenance location for hundreds of airliners, the accomplishments of Burt and Dick Rutan at the Mojave Airport and anchor tenants such as the National Test Pilot School, Flight Research Inc., Scaled Composites, BAE Systems, Orbital A TK, which is now known as Northrop-Grinman, Virgin Galactic/The SpaceShip Company and StratoLaunch. Edwards Air Force Base, which is located just 15 miles East, includes the NACA/NASA Dryden; which are located on Edwards Air Force Base. There is a lost aircraft history that needs to be resurrected and preserved at present time; and the aircrafts that are built and flight-tested in the Antelope Valley are moved to museums throughout the United States. The museum would collect, record, preserve and display artifacts from the local Eastern Kern County area.
Plane Crazy Saturday, which was established in 2009, is a free, educational and family oriented event held on the 3rd Saturday of every month from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Mojave Air and Space Port. It is also a historical aircraft play day where families have the opportunity to enjoy an up close and personal visit of transportation modes from yesteryear and tomorrow. Aircraft, spacecraft, model trains, cars and trucks have been displayed throughout the years on the tarmac of the Mojave Air and Space Port.; famous personalities in aerospace speak during special presentations in the airport's boardroom and a list of former speakers is available at the museum website; www.mojavemuseum.org.
The museum. does not have a building yet however, the Mojave Air and Space Port is very helpful and displays many photos and aircrafts that have been donated to museum; all aircrafts that come in for Plan Crazy Saturday park in front of the Voyager Restaurant however, not all of them are antiques: some are from World War II and some of them are from the Korean/Vietnam Conflicts but most are civilian aircrafts that have been built in the last four to five decades; depending on the weather will depend on how many aircrafts actually show up for Plane Crazy Saturday.
The Mojave Air Transportation Museum Board of Directors are very proud of their accomplishments and hopes everyone who comes out to Plane Crazy Saturday and the museum takes home a bit of knowledge about the past, present and future of the Mojave Air and Space Port and the Mojave Transportation Museum. Thanks for joining us and we look forward to seeing all of you soon.
