Election results released yesterday afternoon show a clear cut winner in the California City Mayor's race despite ballots still to be counted.
Tabulations put Kelly Kulikoff with 663 votes and incumbent Mayor Jeannie O'Laughlin with 462 votes.
In third place was Joe Barrigan with 446 votes.
In the race for two council seats, Ron Smith led the way with 527 votes with Michael Kulikoff second with 451 votes. Third place was Kim Welling with 448 votes and there are still enough ballots to be counted that could change the second spot winner.
Measure K was winning county wide with 20,187 yes votes while opposing ballots totaled 19,879.
The county wide term limits for supervisors will be moving forward with the yes votes totaling 77,017 and the no votes totaling 33,378.
