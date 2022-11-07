California City Fire Department
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother, Captain Karl Hegle from job-related cancer.
Captain Hegle started in the fire service with the California City Fire Department in 1995 until being hired by Upland Fire Department in 2007, then transiting to the San Bernardino County Fire Department in 2017.
Captain Hegle was instrumental in forming CCFD’s paramedic program which was the first fire-based paramedic program in Kern County, and one that continues to serve the community of California City today.
He had a diverse background working as a Reserve Sheriff’s Deputy, Mountain Rescue Team Volunteer, and paramedic on both ground and air ambulances. He played critical roles in managing the CCFD Air-19 Helicopter Program and mentored countless people in paramedicine, firefighting, and fire investigation.
