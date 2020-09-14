Flags flew at half staff on Friday, Sept. 11 as local and national agencies paid respect to those lost during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon and for those passengers that died while stopping a plane that ultimately crashed in a field in Somerset County, Penn.
The attacks claimed the lives of 2,997 people during the attacks, including those passengers and crew on the airplanes, those in the World Trade Center and in the Pentagon.
Of those who died at Ground Zero in New York City, 343 were firefighters of the FDNY, 37 policed officers from the Port of Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department, 23 police officers from NYPD, eight emergency medical technicians and paramedics and one patrolman from New York Fire Patrol.
This year's commemorative activities were subdued in large part due to limits of sizable gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several fire and police departments held their own services across the state, a few small groups marched with flags in Ridgecrest after the cancelation of the East Kern's city annual Parade of 1,000 flags.
In California City, the flag stood at half mast at City Hall while American flags lined the center median down California City, set by volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9375.
California City Fire Chief Jeremy Kosick issued a statement regarding the 19th anniversary of 9/11.
"Today I would ask all of us to take pause and remember all those who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001," Kosick said. "Our Country’s first responders and fellow citizens courageously and selflessly, gave up their lives to help others, knowing that they may never return home that day.
"Remember all those who came from all parts of our country to search for survivors, our first responders, our military, our fellow citizens who volunteered, and those who would later give up their lives due to cancer and illness from working at ground zero."
Kosick added, "I would also ask each of us to think back to the following day of September 12, 2001, and remember how our county came together with unity, patriotism, and our resolve to help others. Let us never forget the sacrifices that were made that day and the days to come. Let us never forget what we stand for as a people and as a nation. And let us never forget to help one another, in both the good times, and the dark times. Never forget 9/11."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.