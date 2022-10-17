CALIFORNIA CITY — Candidates running for seats in California City had a chance to speak to residents and deliver their stances on issues during an election forum.
The forum was at Victory Baptist Church Oct. 7 hosted by I Love Cal City. Donnie Vasquez moderated the forum.
Candidates included Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin, Council member Kelly Kulikoff and Joe Barragan running for mayor. With Shawn Bradley, Pastor Mark Goodell, Pastor Ron Smith, Don Parris, commissioner Kim Welling, Michael Kulikoff, and Marcus Fair running for the city council.
Each candidate took a moment to share their ideas and what they would bring to the table. Key issues included, reducing the parcel tax, more transparency during council meetings and some infrastructure.
Guests wrote down questions to be answered by the candidates, asking about cooperation between candidates, encouraging more community involvement and having more summer programs for children.
The entire event was streamed on I Love Cal City’s Facebook page.
“I think we did a good job of being transparent, and not giving an indication on who we will vote for,” Duane Vasquez of I Love Cal City said.
The election is Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.