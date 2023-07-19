ROSAMOND – The Rosamond Community Services District held a meeting on the evening of July 12th inside their boardroom; the meeting got underway just after 6pm.
After President Glennan called the meeting to order, roll call, the Pledge and approval of the agenda, the meeting went as follows.
Under Voluntary Public Roll Call - of the Rosamond News and Emily Smith from the Rosamond Municipal Advisory Committee were both in attendance via teleconference.
Under Public Comments - Emily Smith who is with the Rosamond Municipal Advisory Committee, attended to support the RCSD and the Rosamond community.
Under Consent Calendar – CC1; a motion and second were heard to approve a review of the Check/Voucher register dated June 20 through July 3rd, direct deposit dated June 21st, payroll (checks) date June 21 and payroll (checks) dated June 28th; motion carried.
Under Minutes – a motion and second were heard to approve the meeting minutes from the June 28th regular meeting; motion carried.
Under New Business – a motion and second were heard to approve the following items: NB1; The nonprofit activity on district property- East Kern Economic Alliance meeting July 13, 2023, from 2:00 to 3:30 PM presented by General Manager Kim Domingo. Mr. Domingo told the board that the E Current Economic Alliance would like to use the RCD facilities; The EKEA meets the requirements set forth in RCSD policy, NB2; Retroactive approval of Second Amendment Power Purchase Agreement. This item was added at the meeting because it was received after the agenda was published and requires action before the next regular board meeting. This item is in reference to the RWRP solar project and its approved power purchase agreement. The first amendment was approved on April 26th and this amendment corrects the commercial operation date for the facility and is required for financing the project. After some discussion between board members; motion carried.
Under Presentations – PR1; Water Reclamation Plan Project Update presented by Ryan Becker, Chief Water Reclamation Plant Operator, Mr. Becker told the board that the Water Reclamation Plant Project is going well, and construction is scheduled to be completed by the end of July 2023.
Under Director Reports - Director Washington complimented staff on this month RCSD newsletter and the value of the information contained within it, Director Wallace also complimented staff on the newsletter and has been encouraging community members at RMAC to read it, Vice President Stewart attended the AVEK meeting and based upon his observation of the AVEK meeting, expressed appreciation for the RCSD staff and its relationship with the RCSD Board, Director Webb is expressed appreciation for the RCSD staff billing approach, especially how RCSD handles delinquent accounts. He also complimented the RCSD website and asked Mr. Kim Domingo to again look into trash service.
Under General Manager Update presented by Kim Domingo - Mr. Domingo advised the director that staff is getting demolition quotes for the Diamond St. building; He also stated there have already been two inquiries on purchasing the property. Measure the Mango also updated the Directors but him not know that staff is still working with the potential leasing for the 20th St. Property.
Under Director of Administration Update presented by Sherri Timm - missed him informed the directors that there had been only 9 shutoffs in July versus 47 shutoffs in June. The staff was doing IT outstanding job, working with the legal and accounts going above and beyond. She also stated that previously made payment arrangements have been completed and there are still 48 payment agreements on file. The RCSD has an additional LIWAP participant and has received more than $4000 from the program; She also stated that staff has been busy with finance tasks for the new fiscal year, including supporting the ongoing audit. The staff has also completed three days of annual safety training, including CPR training. Finally, RCSD will host a blood drive on August 3rd from 12:00 to 6:00 PM, and RCSD is encouraging staff and community members to participate by making appointments to donate.
Under Director of Public Works Update presented by John Houghton - each director was given a written report provided by the Public Works Director.
After all the business was taken care of and no other reportable public comments, the meeting was adjourned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.