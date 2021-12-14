View Online
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                                                         CONTACT: Jasmin LoBasso
DATE: December 13, 2021                                                       jasmin.lobasso@kernlibrary.org
 
 
 
NEWS RELEASE
California State Library Launches CAreer Pathways Including
Online Job Training Resources Available at the Kern County Library
 
 
The Kern County Library (KCL) continues to support Kern County residents in the post-COVID economy with the support of six California State Library tools available through September 22, 2022. These online resources provide job training, skill building, test preparation, and professional development for FREE and are accessible through kerncountylibrary.org/research
 
Access These Online Resources:
  • Coursera is an online learning platform offering self-paced guided projects and more than 5,000 on-demand courses and certifications. Examples of courses include Foundations of Public Health Practice, Becoming an EMT, Bookkeeping Basics, Introduction to Google Docs, Design a Restaurant Menu, Branding: The Creative Journey, and much more. 
     
  • GetSetUp is a social learning platform for individuals 50+, with live classes taught by peer experts in the field. Examples of courses include Introduction to YouTube, Common Scams and Frauds, Being the Best Grandparent Ever, Android Smartphone Security and Safety, and much more.
     
  • LearningExpress is a platform that supports individuals looking to prepare for college, obtain occupational certifications, find a job, become a U.S. citizen, and much more. Through LearnExpress, individuals can get exam preparation, access tools for resume building, watch videos to develop digital literacy skills, and access job-focused courses.
     
  • LinkedIn Learning is a leading job development platform that emphasizes skill development for sought-after jobs, provides certificates that can be added to individuals' LinkedIn profiles, and contains critical soft skills training. Examples of courses include Pitching Yourself, Expert Tips for Answering Common Interview Questions, Construction Management: Technology on the Job Site, and much more.
     
  • Northstar Digital Learning is a platform that supports individuals with no, low, or limited technology skills. It focuses on building skills in key areas beginning with self-guided assessments. Examples of courses include Your Digital Footprint, Supporting K-12 Distance Learning, Email, Internet Basics, Information Literacy, and much more.
     
  • SkillShare is a platform that focuses on how creatives can build a business or learn new skills. It provides over 35,000 video courses on topics including entrepreneurship, graphic design, productivity, freelancing, marketing, illustration, and time management. Examples of courses include Pricing Your Work and Negotiating with Clients, Etsy Launch: How to Open an Etsy Shop, Inclusive UX: Designing Websites for Everyone, Starting a Successful Side Hustle, and much more.   
 
These resources further expand the Kern County Library's Job Seeker Toolkit, which is jam-packed with resources for job-seekers. In addition to the six FREE online resources listed above, the Job Seeker Toolkit also includes Brainfuse JobNow/VetNow (live help, mock interview practice, and more), eBooks and titles in our collection that can help build soft skills, a community job board on Facebook, and workforce-focused recruitments and events. 
 
To access the Library's Job Seeker Toolkit, visit KernLibrary.org
 
This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Sciences (IMLS).
These tools were made available FREE to all Californians with the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). 

