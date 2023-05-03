Calif. City Man arrested for Stealing Several Fire Hydrants

CALIF. CITY - During the month of April, the California City Police Department received several reports concerning several fire hydrants throughout the city being stolen over the past few months. According to a California City Facebook post; officers investigated the thefts then contacted 34-year-old Joshua Ishman of California City; during a search at his residence, police located missing parts of fire hydrants as well as tools and equipment used to remove the hydrants from their mounts. Mr. Ishman was arrested and taken to the Kern County Sheriff’s Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield where he was booked on the charges of Vandalism, Receiving Stolen Property, Tampering with Fire Equipment and Grand Theft.
Calif. City Police estimate that approximately 7or 8 fire hydrants were stolen and were being used as scrap metal for recycling; the hydrants are estimated to be worth approximately $4,000 each to replace in addition to the large amount of water lost and city staff time to respond to water pressure emergencies and make repairs. These kinds of crimes potentially cost the city and residents thousands of dollars and is also especially of interest to Calif. City residents because the large drop in water pressure can make it virtually impossible for the fire department to protect citizens and their property from the dangers of fire.
The Calif. City Fire and Police Departments would like to thank the public for keeping an eye on our city and reporting this circumstance.
