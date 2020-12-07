Workshops to Help Students Apply for CCCC Scholarships
Cerro Coso Community College is hosting two Scholarship Application Workshops to help students get a head start on the scholarship process.
The college will go through the online application page by page, review tips and best practices, review resources available to assist students with their application, and answer questions. Information will be provided by on Cerro Coso Community College Foundation scholarships, outside scholarships, and more.
A workshop will be held on Tuesday, December 15 from 3pm-4pm and another workshop is slated for Thursday, December 17 from 6pm to 7pm. Both sessions will be held via Zoom and interested individuals must preregister at www.cerrocoso.edu to attend.
More than 100 scholarships are available to Cerro Coso Community College students who are ready and able to benefit from the financial support, via the single Cerro Coso Community College Foundation Scholarship Application. Foundation scholarships are designed to enable and encourage students to achieve their goals.
For more information on scholarships, financial aid, grants, and loans, contact the College Financial Aid Department at 760-384-6221 or email them at cc_faid@cerrocoso.edu .
The college is now registering for Spring 2021 classes.
