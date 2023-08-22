Race Communications, the leading provider of fiber-based broadband and communications in California, is launching the Affordable Connectivity Program offering 100Mbps internet for as low as $0 to qualified participants. South San Francisco, CA, August 16, 2023, Race Communications, the leading provider of fiberbased broadband and communications in California, continues to bridge the digital divide by launching the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) for its new and existing customers. The adoption of this program follows Race’s mission to bring fiber internet to underserved communities throughout California. In this digital age, staying connected is a necessity. The Affordable Connectivity Credit can be applied to an exclusive ACP package in which eligible individuals will receive a plan for 100Mbps symmetrical fiber internet for free. If the 100 Mbps package isn’t the right fit, the $30 credit can be applied to any other internet plan available. The CEO of Race Communications, Raul Alcaraz, shared: “We are proud to participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program. At Race, our mission has been to make fiber internet accessible, thus consistently bridging the digital divide across communities in California. This program allows us to extend this commitment further, reaching both our existing and new Race customers. The launch of this program fills us with excitement as we work to create a more connected world.” Working in partnership with the California Public Utilities Commission and several community advocacy groups, Race Communications delivers top-quality high-speed internet service with multi-gigabit speeds that are both secure and reliable for residents and businesses across the state of California. ABOUT RACE COMMUNICATIONS “Race Communications is dedicated to providing reliable, high-speed internet at an affordable price.” Raul Alcaraz continued, “With the addition of the Affordable Connectivity Program, Race will be able to do what it does best—connect people to what matters most.” Communities will benefit from this program with affordable or free internet services. This will allow residents to access educational resources, telehealth and medical services, and employment opportunities that were previously unavailable to them. Communities grow stronger with options for connectivity, and Race is proud to be a part of that growth. Customers will experience a new level of internet through The Affordable Connectivity Program, streamlining their communications and connection to the world. For more information, please visit https://info.race.com/acp Contact email: pr@race.com
Race Communications Launches the Affordable Connectivity Program for Customers
