CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Planning directors held a public hearing on the morning of June 1st via zoom; the meeting started just after 10am.
After Acting City Manager Inge Elmes called the meeting to order, Larch McNeill who was sitting in for Paul Junkers gave an overview of the project description and recommendations from staff.
Larch McNeill in for Paul Junkers - This is a proposal to construct 38,000 square feet of commercial cannabis cultivation, manufacturing and distribution buildings and a 2.7-acre site. There's probably manufacturing uses to the northeast, South and north of the project site. We have also previously applied to a lot of mergers to combine the three acronyms which were associated with this project. This project was analyzed under the California Environmental Sequel Act. They're similar to the Section 15332 initial study and mitigated negative declaration which were prepared, the agency has decided that this is the right environmental document and staff is recommending that the City Manager and Acting City Planning Director approve the IS MD. Also recommending approval of the Site Plan Review 22-35 for Biedenham Equities LLC; we have not found any significant adverse impacts to surrounding land uses or the environment. This site is not within a 200-foot radius within the residential use on property and that's our recommendation. OK.
Albert Dennis - we have reviewed the conditions of the approval document that was sent.
Elmes - Could you please sign them on the bottom of page 14 and scan or fax that page down to City Hall for the planning staff?
Mr. Dennis - I have a digital PDF copy, can I just e-mail it?
Elmes - I was wondering, have you also made sure that this is going to go to the Kern County Recorder's office, because this document needs to be recorded with the county.
Mr. Dennis - My brother is driving down there. I'm up in Sacramento, so my father or brother will be dropping off the money order for $50 and they’ll probably be a couple of hours.
Elmes - Perfect. I don't have any other questions; are there any questions?
Mr. Dennis - I did have one thing because I was reviewing this with our architect and civil engineer and it wasn't the conditions of approval, it was BHT engineering. There was an item 15 called out which is to supply a minimum 20-foot-wide access gate driver approach and pavement tie in to from the site onto Forest Blvd. Right now, the way that the site plan was done, everything was accessed off Moss because Moss is a paved road suitable for commercial traffic; Forest is still a dirt road. We have no issues like putting a gate back there, but right now we're using it as like the plan was to use it as our drainage basin. So, I didn't know if we could compromise on that and provide a gate for access.
Considerable discussion continued then Elmes called for any public comments.
Shawn Bradley - Just a quick question that I would like request from the city clerk potentially a copy of that notification that was sent? Thank you.
Elmes - Any other questions from the public? I don't see any. So, the staff recommends the Director approve it, so I'm going to go ahead and approve SPR 2235 and we're also certifying the project notice of intent. Thank you guys for your time. Then if there's nothing further, we’ll go ahead and close the hearing. Thank you very much.
