CALIF. CITY – A Calif. City Police officer and members of the Calif. City Fire Dept. Were recognized during the city council meeting on July 11th. The recognition took place inside the council chambers at city hall while members of both agencies watched.
Calif. City Police Chief Jesse Hightower called upon Officer Hanson and members of his department as well as the crew from the Calif. City Fire Dept. To give recognition to them for saving the life of a 9-month-old child.
Calif. State 34th District Assemblyman Tom Lackey sent his field representative Mrs. Pamela Balch and Team Lackey to Calif. City to present Officer Hanson with his Life Saving Award; Chief Hightower presented officer Hanson with a Life Saving award medal and the members of the fire department with appreciation certificates.
“Thank you just doesn’t seem like enough when it comes to saving a life; team Lackey brought my appreciation to Officer Hanson of the Calif. City Police Department. Officer Hanson responded to a call and found a lifeless 9-month-old child and without hesitation, he began administering CPR until the fire department came and took over efforts. The doctor who treated the child said that if life saving measures had been delayed by even one minute, she wouldn’t be alive today” Lackey said in a Facebook post.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to express our congratulations to the Calif. City Fire Department, the Calif. City Police Department and the doctors who treated and took care of this wonderful child. She’s alive today because of all of you.
