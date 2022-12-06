BORON - Kern County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred in Boron; the incident occurred on the evening of Dec. 4th in the 26000 block of Anderson Street near the laundry mat.
According to eye-witness accounts, a maroon colored SUV was traveling north on Boron Avenue with a grey and white older model pickup truck right behind; the SUV then turned east on Anderson Street and came to a sudden stop. The pickup truck also turned east on Anderson Street and came to an abrupt stop. The driver of the SUV later identified as 44-year old Billy Sariava exited the drivers side of the SUV and approached the pickup truck; he then fired approximately 5-6 shots at the truck then returned to his vehicle and fled the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured and gave chase heading east on Anderson Street then both vehicles turned north on James Street.
Kern County Sheriff's deputies received several calls for shots fired in the area and were later informed that the shooting began close to the area of east Nudgent Street. After the shooting on Anderson Street, a couple of Boron residents (who wish not to be identified) kept the crime scene clear while deputies and Mojave area CHP officers were enroute. The victim and the pickup truck were located on east Prospect Street and after interviewing the victim, sheriff's deputies were able to locate the suspect at his residence where he was arrested without incident. The victim was uninjured however, the truck sustained bullet holes from the shooting; while investigating the Anderson Street crime scene, deputies located and removed approximately 6 shell casings from the shooting.
The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Kern County Sheriff's Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield.
