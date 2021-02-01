The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of January according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
According to court records, 37-year old Stewart Bibby was scheduled to appear on Jan. 4th and Jan. 13th for a Return on B/W: Fail to Appear for Arraignment.
According to court records, 22-year old Essence Perkins appeared on Jan. 4th for a Bail Review on the charges of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, Vandalism: Damage $400 or More less than $5,000 and Vandalism: less than $400; she appeared again on Jan. 5th for a Pre-Trial Conference; all were continued until March 3rd.
According to court records, 33-year old Johnny Maclean appeared on Jan. 7th for a Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Possession of Firearm by a Felon (old code 12021(A)(1) and Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, where he pled No Contest. Maclean is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 5th.
According to court records, 48-year old Lisa Michelle Bohl appeared on Jan. 8th for a continued Pre-Revocation, Set. Revocation Hearing and Readiness Hearing on the charges of Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize and Assault on Person w/Force: Great Bodily Injury which was continued again until March 15th.
According to court records, 27-year old Grant Mazak appeared on Jan. 12th for a Proof of Compliance on the charges of Assault on Person w/Force: Great Bodily Injury and Vandalism: $400 or More; he pled No Contest on Dec. 1st and was sentenced to 61 days in jail, fined a total of $570 and placed on Summary Probation for 1 year 1 month. Mazak has since been released from jail.
According to court records, 34-year old Isaac Chavez appeared on Jan. 12th for a continued Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize, Carry Loaded Firearm w/out Registration, Possess/Manufacture/Sell Dangerous Weapon/Short-Barreled Rifle/Shotgun, Manufacture/Sale/Possess/Etc Large Capacity Magazine and Carrying a Loaded Firearm all were continued until March 1st.
According to court records, 43-year old Christa York appeared on Jan. 7th, Jan. 13th for a Hearing on Report – PC 1358 (mental competency hearing), Jan. 20th and Jan. 27th for a Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date, Pre-Revocation and Set Revocation Hearing Date on the charges of Trespass: Occupy Property w/out Consent, Disorderly Conduct: Drugs, Burglary>1st Degree (new eff 4/12), Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize and Vandalism: $400 or More.; all were continued until Feb. 2nd.
25-year old Crystal Lee Suprak was arrested on Jan. 13th on Suspicion of Arson: Structure/Forest Land (pled No Contest on Sept. 2, 2015 and was sentenced to 4 years 180 days in prison, fined $1,040 and Formal Probation for 3 years); she was arrested again on Jan. 15th on the charges of Return on Bench Warrant: Failed to Appear and Surrender – PC 1300/1301.
According to court records, 26-year old Juanita Delgado Jauregui appeared on Jan. 14th for a continued Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm: Great Bodily Injury – Force – Personal Use, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (new eff 4/12) and Willful Cruelty to Child which was continued again until Feb. 19th.
39-year old Rocky Daggy, 49-year old James Floyd and 42-year old Earl Fourdyce appeared on Jan. 15th for a continued Readiness Hearing and Jury Trial on the charges of Carjacking, Prevent/Dissuade Witness/Victim from Reporting and Conspire to Commit a Crime; Fourdyce also appeared for a continued Readiness Hearing and Jury Trial, Status- Violation of Mandatory Supervision and Status – Violation of Post Release Supervision on the charges of Grand Theft, Violation of Post Release Supervision and Transport/Etc Controlled Substance; all were continued until Feb. 2nd.
According to court records, 33-year old Donald Breach appeared on Jan. 19th for a Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Drive While License Suspended/Revoked and Unregistered Vehicle, which was continued until March 29th.
According to court records, 31-year old David Terrell appeared on Jan. 19th and Jan. 20th for a Pre-Preliminary and Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance, 2 counts of Drive While License Suspended/Revoked, 2 counts of Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc, Evading Peace Officer, Operate Motorcycle w/out Helmet, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (new eff 4/12), Possess/Use of Tear Gas, Willful Cruelty to Child, Obstruct/Resist/Etc Public/Peace Officer/EMT and Using Personal Information of Another; all were continued until April 6th.
According to court records, 31-year old Subrina McCraw appeared on Jan. 22nd for a continued Pre-Revocation and Set Revocation Hearing, Pre-Trial Conference and Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of 2 counts of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Bring Controlled Substance/Etc into Prison/Jail/Etc and Shoplifting; all were continued again until March 1st.
According to court records, 23-year old Albert Edward Rodriguez appeared on Jan. 22nd for a continued Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charge of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, which was continued again until March 2nd.
42-year old Earl Fourdyce was arrested on Jan. 22nd on Suspicion of Possess a Firearm and Controlled Substances, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale, Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale, Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Addict in Possession of Firearm, Manufacture/Import/Sell/Etc Metal Knuckles and Possession of Ammunition.
