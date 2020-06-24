A 5.8 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of the Eastern Sierra when it struck in the Owen’s Dry Lake 12 miles south of Lone Pine at 10:40 a.m on Wednesday, according to U.S. Geological Survey reports. A set of smaller aftershocks ranging from 3.1 to 3.6 followed suit.
The earthquake was felt by residents in Ridgecrest and the Indian Wells Valley and as far west as Bakersfield in the Central Valley.
The quake triggered an alert that was sent to smartphones and devices, telling people to duck and cover or seek safe arrangements due to shaking.
Wednesday’s earthquake was another in a series of large aftershocks that have hit the region since the July 4 and 5, 2019, earthquakes that rattled Ridgecrest.
The July 4 earthquake was a 6.4 magnitude temblor, followed by a larger 7.1 quake struck the night of July 5. Both caused significant damage to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, Ridgecrest and the town of Trona in San Bernardino County.
