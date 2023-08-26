CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Police Department in conjunction with the Calif. City Animal Shelter will be holding an Open House on Sept. 9th at the shelter facility located at 5000 Lindbergh Blvd; the open house is scheduled to take place from 10am – 2pm according to their Facebook post dated Aug. 15th.
Animal lovers will get a chance to meet the animal control staff, tour the facility and adopt a new member of the family. This is a free event and is open to the public. Refreshments and other items of interest will be available to the public.
For more information, you can contact the Calif. City Police Dept or the Calif. City Animal Shelter during normal business hours.
