The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of June according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
According to court records, 28-year old Dean Cleare was scheduled to appear on June 1st for a Pre Trial Conference on the charges of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance and Disorderly Conduct: Drunk; he is scheduled to re-appear on June 29th for a Hearing on Held Bench Warrant and continued Pre Trial Conference.
According to court records, 26-year old Juanita Delgado Jauregui appeared on June 1st for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Force – Personal Use, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (new effect 4/12) and Willful Cruelty to Child which was continued until July 10th; she remains free on $50,000 bail.
According to court records, 33-year old Johnny Maclean and 35-year old Ryan Thatcher appeared in a Bakersfield court room on June 4th for continued Sentencing on the charges of Robbery: 2nd Degree and Conspire to Commit a Crime (both pled No Contest on Feb. 25th); sentencing was continued until July 2nd: Maclean also appeared for a Felony Arraignment on June 8th on the charges of Possession of Firearm by a Felon (old code12021(A)(1) and Possess Ammunition by Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm (Pre-Preliminary Hearing on July 15th and Preliminary Hearing on July 17). Maclean remains free on $125,000 bail and Thatcher remains free on $60,000 bail.
According to court records, 33-year old Ronalee Stanberry was scheduled to appear on June 4th for a FTA – Arraignment on the charges of Vandalism: $400 or more, (Use HS 11377(A)) >MISD>2020***) Possess Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia.
According to court records, 32-year old Trent VanGelder appeared on June 15th for a Pre-Trial Conference on the charge of Receive/Etc Known Stolen Property (dismissed) and a Pre-Revocation and Set Revocation Hearing on the charges of Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance and Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia.
According to court records, 35-year old Ryan Thatcher appeared on June 17th for a Pre-Trial Conference and Pre-Preliminary Hearing/Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of 2 counts of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, 4 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, 2 counts of Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance and Under Influence of Specific Controlled Substance: Firearm; all were continued until July 8th.
According to court records, 25-year old Hiroo Rodriguez appeared on June 22nd for a Felony and Misdemeanor Arraignment on the charges of Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent (Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date set for July 15th), Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant NEW EFFECT. 4/12), Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT and False Imprisonment (Pre-Trial Conference set for July 15th).
46-year old Jose Robles was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 21st on Suspicion of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage.
According to court records, 33-year old Shane Earl Holland was scheduled to appear on June 25th for a Misdemeanor Arraignment on the charges of Drive While License Suspended/Revoked and Improper Attachment of Vehicle License Plates.
According to court records, 32-year old Darryl Alfred Rodden Jr. was scheduled to appear on June 25th for a Misdemeanor Arraignment on the charges of Drive w/out License and Unregistered Vehicle.
Boron area Crime Data Report for June
The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Arial Acres area for the month of June according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 18 calls for service.
1st – Discharge Firearm in Negligent Manner, 26800 block of John Street.
4th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 27300 block of Anderson Street.
5th – Burglary: 1st Degree, 26500 block of John Street.
11th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 27200 block of Nudgent Street.
17th – Missing Person, 27000 block of Cote Street.
18th – 2 calls for Vehicle Theft, 12200 block of Kostopoulos Avenue.
21st – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 13300 block of Davenport Street, North Edwards.
