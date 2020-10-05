Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector, Jordan Kaufman, announced the recent mailing of approximately 412,041 real property tax bills totaling more than $1.34 billion for the fiscal year 2020-2021. These bills represent taxes levied by Kern County, schools, and other taxing agencies within Kern County and provide revenue for their operating funds.
- Via mail to: KCTTC Payment Center, P. O. Box 541004, Los Angeles, CA 90054-1004
- Cash Payments: Due to COVID-19, the public is encouraged to obtain a money order and mail it to the address above to avoid in person payments.
- Via the Treasurer-Tax Collector's website at www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us
