The Parks and Recreation Commission has taken a very hands-on approach this year. We felt that the only way to really understand the condition of the parks was to visit them, so every meeting was preceded by a Walking Workshop where we would visit a park or an area of Central Park to observe and discuss what we saw. The public was invited but no one came. On occasion we did have conversations with people that we encountered there. The areas we visited were Par Three, Little League Fields, Central Park and pool, Central Park Lake and north section, the pocket park at the Randsburg Mobile Home Park, and Balsitis Park.
The neglect of our parks over the years has taken a huge toll, and they will only get worse if we don’t start doing something about it now. We invite council members to visit the areas listed above to really see the concerns we have.
We have talked about many areas for improvement on the commission and are consistently trying to find solutions. We know talk is cheap, and each member of this commission wants to do the job we were put here to do. However, it boils down to a couple of things. These things are money and workers.
Two things that can begin to help First a proper budget for Parks and rec, one that would allow parks enough employees to do events, repairs, and upkeep. One example of upkeep that is needed would be Balsitis Park where we had beautiful baseball field while the Whiptails were in town, but then we let it go by the wayside. It is very disheartening for those who donated and volunteered on that project.
Second is a grant writer that would be focused on parks and rec. One example of a needed grant is for the pocket park at the trailer park. The playground equipment was removed because it was unsafe, but nothing has been put back in its place. There is money out there and a grant writer focused on the needs of our parks can help bring in the money to help rebuild our parks. Each area we visited showed the years of neglect. Our last report given to the council pointed out what we would like to see done, but in all reality, there has not been the resources allotted to even begin to start. if we don’t begin to really focus in on our existing parks and the upkeep things will only continue to decline. One example the takeover of the lake by the reeds.
The second is the two broken bridges.
We are currently working on a five-year plan to prioritize the needs and wants for the existing parks. We are doing this by looking at correcting 1 safety concern alongside of adding something new or improving an existing area per year.
We appreciate the city workers and know they have their hands full though out the city. The parks are not the priority, and we understand this but then help the parks by allowing Parks and rec to have enough employees to do what they need done. Our Parks are a reflection of the Quality of Life in California City. Quality of life is defined as “The general well-being of individuals and societies, including not only wealth and employment, but also the built environment, physical and mental health, education, recreation and leisure time, and social belonging”.
