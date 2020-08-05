For those with a sense of adventure, mystery, and discovery, Cerro Coso Community College is offering archaeology classes via Schedule Zoom this fall. Part detection, part research, and part treasure hunting, the course covers the basic principles of archaeology, studies ancient civilizations around the world, and practices hands-on archaeological techniques.
ANTH C131 (7858) will meet with Professor Sarah King on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 3:25 p.m. via Zoom. Fascinated by the study of human remains from the Stone Age to modern day forensics classes, Dr. King has experience researching evidence of violence in skeletal remains. She holds a Bachelor’s of Arts in Anthropology from UC Santa Cruz, and a Master’s of Arts in Anthropology from the University of Mexico. She spent 4.5 years in England earning her Ph.D. in Archaeological Science with emphasis in Violence and Warfare in Iron Age England from the University of Bradford, West Yorkshire, England. Originally from Redding, California, King participated in two memorable archeological digs in Paris and one in Spain.
Professor Alec Griffin will instruct the same class CRN (72859) on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 2:25 p.m. via Zoom. Not only has Professor Griffin traveled through 38 countries, but he has also had some exciting and terrifying experiences along the way. The cultures of the world are widely varied and unique and learning to “adapt and overcome”, Griffin’s motto in life, ensure you gain the most from the experiences. Raised in North California, Griffin attended San Diego State University for his undergrad and Cal State University, East Bay for his Master’s in Anthropology. He also received his teaching credential along the way.
ANTH 131 introduces archaeology as a subfield of anthropology that studies humanity’s prehistory, history, and present through the study of material remains and the archaeological record of human development from our origins to modern times. The course includes a discussion of the nature of scientific inquiry; the history of interdisciplinary nature or archaeological research, dating techniques, methods of survey, excavation, analysis, and interpretation. Students will learn cultural resource management, professional ethics, and selected cultural sequences.
Scheduled Zoom classes will meet virtually during the same days and times already scheduled so that students can directly interact with the instructor to hear lectures, ask questions, engage in discussions, practice skills, and carry on many of the same classroom activities used in in-person classes, except in a remote environment. Although the Scheduled Zoom class will be supported with an online Canvas shell, students must make time to attend all live Zoom class sessions, as this is when instruction happens in the class.
If you are not sure that you have the technology resources you need to be successful in a Scheduled Zoom class, please contact studentservices@cerrocoso.edu to see how the college can help you.
Fall 2020 classes at Cerro Coso Community College begin August 24, 2022. Complete registration and course information is available on the web at www.cerrocoso.edu or contact the Counseling Department today at 760-382-6219.
Explore something exciting this fall at Cerro Coso Community College.
