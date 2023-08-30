Antelope Valley Medical Center Recognized for Superior Performance in Addressing the Opioid Epidemic For the second year in a row, Cal Hospital Compare has recognized AVMC. (LANCASTER, Calif., August 30, 2023) — Antelope Valley Medical Center is proud to announce its recognition by Cal Hospital Compare for its exceptional efforts in addressing the opioid epidemic within its institution. This recognition underscores AVMC’s commitment to patient care, safety, and the community's well-being. Cal Hospital Compare, a healthcare performance reporting initiative, has acknowledged Antelope Valley Medical Center's exemplary dedication to combatting the opioid epidemic through comprehensive and innovative strategies. The program’s goal is to increase access to addiction treatment for inpatients and reduce the number of opioid related deaths. The misuse of, and addiction to opioids is a serious national crisis. Daily, hundreds of individuals lose their lives to opioid overdoses. AVMC’s initiatives include an onsite, staffed Substance Use Navigator, whom helps people diagnosed with Substance Use Disorder (SUD) in starting treatment in the hospital, connecting patients for follow-up care, and advocating for culture change to reduce stigma and discrimination. In addition, the hospital has robust pain management protocols and performance metrics, medication assisted treatments as part of inpatient assessments, rigorous training and education for medical staff, patient education & counseling, and strong collaborations with community partners. These efforts are designed to ensure that patients receive appropriate pain management while minimizing the risks associated with opioid use. "We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from Cal Hospital Compare," said Dr. Erin Bess, Pain Management Pharmacist at Antelope Valley Medical Center. "With strong support from the trauma unit, our team has worked tirelessly to develop and implement comprehensive approaches to address the opioid epidemic. This achievement is a testament to our collective dedication to improving patient outcomes, promoting responsible opioid use, and creating a safer and healthier community." As the medical landscape evolves, Antelope Valley Medical Center remains dedicated to pioneering innovative solutions to complex healthcare challenges. This recognition reaffirms AVMC’s status as a trusted healthcare provider, dedicated to fostering a healthier future for its patients and the community. For more information about Antelope Valley Medical Center, please visit www.avmc.org. About Antelope Valley Medical Center Antelope Valley Medical Center (AVMC), the only full-service, acute-care hospital located in Lancaster, CA. AVMC has been delivering exceptional care to the community since 1955. It offers the region’s only Level II Trauma Center, Pediatric unit, Level IIIB NICU, Inpatient Behavioral Health Department, Labor and Delivery, Accredited Chest Pain Center/STEMI Receiving Center, Advanced Primary & Comprehensive Stroke Center and Comprehensive Community Cancer Center. AVMC is now a Thrombectomy Capable Center. More information is available at www.avmc.org or by calling (661) 949-5000. Follow us @avmedicalcenter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.