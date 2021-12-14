United Way of Kern County provides food boxes and books for Bakersfield City School District families during the holiday break
BAKERSFIELD, CA (December 14, 2021) – United Way of Kern County (UWKC) has partnered with Community Action Partnership of Kern, Dignity Health and Capital Dental to bring our fourth installment of “Healthy Minds Healthy Bodies” to the students and families at the surrounding schools of East Bell Terrace Park on December 15th, 2021.
Healthy Minds Healthy Bodies is a distribution of food, books, and dental hygiene kits to low-income children and families. Currently, two of the largest issues in Kern County are literacy and hunger, and this event targets both. Children cannot focus on learning if they are hungry and access to books is crucial in creating routine reading for future success.
“I would like to thank our partners, Community Action Partnership of Kern, Dignity Health, and Capital Dental for the continued support. We are able to give back to our community in so many ways because of the generous partners that we collaborate with here in Kern County. As we grow our programs, we are continuously seeking partnerships to enhance the lives of the families in need. We strive to have Kern County, Live United” said Gabriel Adame, Marketing Manager for United Way of Kern County.
During this distribution, UWKC will be distributing free boxes of food, books to children aged 0-13, and dental hygiene kits from Capital Dental. This will be a drive-thru style distribution at East Bell Terrace Park, 1101 East Bell Terrace, Bakersfield, CA. The distribution will take place from 2PM - 4PM.
About United Way of Kern County
United Way of Kern County’s focus is on early childhood literacy, financial stability and health. To learn more about United Way and how to get involved or make a contribution, please visit www.uwkern.org.
