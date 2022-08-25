Wonder Acres Shell partners with Cal City Little League

CALIFORNIA CITY — Wonder Acres Market Shell is working with the Cal City Little League, to help raise additional funding.
From now through Oct 31, every gallon of gasoline of diesel purchased on dispenser five and six at the Wonder Acres Shell will donate one cent per gallon to Cal City Little League.
The funding helps league volunteers continue maintenance on the fields and dugouts, that they have been working on for some time.
