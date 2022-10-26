MOJAVE - A Mojave woman is recovering in a local hospital after having been reported missing from her residence; the incident occurred on October 17th at approximately 5:30 PM.
According to the Kern County Sheriff's Department, 76-year-old Louise Bartley left her residence in Mojave on the evening of October 17th; relatives notified the sheriff's department when she failed to return home. Ms. Bartley was being considered an at-risk adult and was dependent on her medication. Kern County sheriff's deputies began a search of the area for Ms. Bartley throughout the community of Mojave and at approximately 9:00 PM deputies called out the Kern County Sheriff's Office Desert Search and Rescue team, Bakersfield Search and Rescue, the Bakersfield Search and Rescue K-9 team, the Tehachapi Mountain Search and Rescue and the China Lake Mountain Rescue team who all joined in the search to locate Ms. Bartley; the search continued throughout the night and into the next day.
At approximately 1:30 PM on October 18th, the Kern County Sheriff's Department Air Support Unit flew into the area and began conducting an aerial search for Ms. Bartley and after approximately a three-hour search, the air rescue unit located Ms. Bartley on the ground in a dry riverbed in the desert approximately 1 1/2 miles northeast of her residence near Highway 58 just north of Arroyo Ave. According to the Kern County Fire Department Ms. Bartley had fallen and sustained moderate injuries from her fall; she was also disoriented and unable to get up and walk. Ms. Bartley was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where received medical treatment and she is expected to make a full recovery.
