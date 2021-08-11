The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of July according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
36-year old Danica Lyons was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 4th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
54-year old Donell Blakely was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 6th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale and Possess PCP for Sale; he was also arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess a Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Drive w/out License and Evading Peace Officer.
27-year old Alberto Manuel Romero was arrested in Riverside County (Robert Presley DC – Sheriff) on July 7th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, Drive While License Suspended, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs w/Bodily Injury, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > 08 w/Injury and Additional Penalty of up to $300 for Failure to Appear in Court after Notice to do so has been Delivered.
27-year old Daniel Brian Pedersen was arrested in El Dorado County (El Dorado County Sheriff) on July 7th on Suspicion of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury.
55-year old Tondalaya Larkin was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on July 12th on Suspicion of DUI Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
33-year old Eddie R. Brown was arrested in Orange County (Irvine Police) on July 6th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License.
22-year old Davon E. Fenix was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on July 3rd on Suspicion of Drive w/out License and Speeding: Greater than 55 MPH.
44-year old Gregory Acosta was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on July 19th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
23-year old Kendall Burris was arrested by Mojave CHP on July 23rd on Suspicion of Failure to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
