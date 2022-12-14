The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of Nov. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
4th – Assist other Department, 1400 block of Hwy. 58 and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 15900 block of O Street.
7th - Vehicle Theft, 16100 block of H Street.
8th - Willful Cruelty to Child, 16100 block of H Street
9th - Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2100 block of Belshaw Street
10th – Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 16100 block of I Street.
11th - Vehicle Theft, 2800 block of Arroyo Avenue.
14th - Battery on Person, 15800 block of O Street.
18th - Vehicle Theft, 2800 block of Del Mar Avenue.
20th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2100 block of Hwy. 58.
21st - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15900 block of M Street and Death; Suicide, Oak Creek Road.
26th – Grand Theft Auto Recovery; other Agency, 16000 block of I Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.