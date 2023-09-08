MOJAVE – Plane Crazy Saturday will be featuring something that may be of interest to area aircraft enthusiasts; how to build your own plane. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16th at the Mojave Air and Space Port Rutan Field and will begin around 11am; guests for the presentation will be students from the Tehachapi Airport along with their mentor Mr. Greg Williams who will be the speaker.
Mr. Williams and his students plan to have a table at the event and they’re trying to raise funds to complete their latest projects; an RV-10 and restoring a North American T-28 Trojan aircraft. This non-profit program is designed to help young people develop skills for future careers in aerospace design and building. The presentation will be held in the M.A.S.P. boardroom and is open to the public; seating for the presentation is limited and they are asking that everyone who wants to attend please RSVP info@mojavemuseum.org as soon as possible.
After the presentation, folks will be able to get a glimpse of all different kinds of aircraft that have flown into the airport.
Plane Crazy Saturday is sponsored by the Mojave Air and Space Port, Scaled Composites, the Rosamond News, the Loop, Comfort Inn and many more. We hope to see all of you on Sept. 16th.
