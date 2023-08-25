NORTH EDWARDS - The Miracle Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees held their monthly meeting on the evening of August 14th inside the boardroom at the former North Edwards High School. The meeting got in the way just after 5:00 PM.
After President Matt Carter called the meeting to order, the Pledge of Allegiance and roll call Evelyn Mizell motioned and Broc Job seconded to approve the agenda as presented; motion passed by a 4-0 vote.
Under Public Comments – none were given at this time.
Under Reports - reports were given from that Europe Education Association, the principal’s reports, construction update from around the district, the Assistant Superintendent update, Superintendent update and board of trustee's updates. No report was given for the Calif. School Employees Association.
Under Consent Calendar - Teresa Davies motioned and Broc Job seconded to approve, adopt or ratify the following items on the consent agenda. A. Adoption of the regular board meeting minutes dated June 26th, B. Deposit transactions dated July 2022, C. accounts payable report dated July 2022, D. Account Payable Final Report 22-23, E. Authorization for Superintendent to file Impact Aid applications for 2023/24, F. Interdistrict Attendance Agreement with other school districts for 2023-2024, G. Agreement with Irene Lou for professional services and H. Personnel Action; approve that you vacated Approve Certificated Appointment, Approve Certificated Stipend, Approve Certificated resignation, Approve Classified Employees, approve changes to Classified Assignment, approve Classified Substitute, approve Classified Resignations, Approve District Volunteers, Approve Temporary Classified Assignment, Approved Certificated Stipend Approve Resolution number 082301 Elimination of Position of Classified Services Approved Resolution 08-23-02 Decrease of Classified Services, Approve resolution 08-23-03 Increase of Classified Services, Approve Resolution 08-23-04. Joel Plantinga, Social Science, Approve Resolution 08-23-05 Norma Mendoza, Elementary and approve resolution 08-23-06 Bonnie Lance, Special education. (these items were moved to action agenda); motion passed by a 4-0 vote.
Under Action Agenda - President Matt Carter motioned and Evelyn Mizell seconded to adopt A. The proposal for new high school courses; The art of fantasy learning Rocketry one and the role of sports in American history; motion passed by a 4-0 vote and B. Teresa Davies motioned and Evelyn Mizell seconded to adopt the 2023-2024 budget as well as the Personnel Actions moved from the consent calendar; motion passed by a 4-0 vote.
Under Closed Session - President Matt Carter announced that there would be no closed session.
Under Public Comments – there were no public comments made.
After all the business was taken care of, Broc Job motioned and Teresa Davies seconded to adjourn the meeting at approximately 5:30pm.
