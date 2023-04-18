CALIF. CITY - Two men are under arrest after leading law enforcement officials on a vehicle pursuit from Bakersfield to California City. The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 11th.
According to a Kern County Sheriff's Department Public Information Advisory, Kern County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Shell Station, located in the 1600 block of South Comanche Rd. in Bakersfield on April 11th for an armed robbery in progress. According to the advisory, two men who were later identified as 21-year-old Jonelle Hames and 19-year-old Jaylen Tibbets entered the business and robbed it at gunpoint. The two men then fled the area heading eastbound on Hwy. 58 in a black sedan before deputies arrived on scene.
Kern County Sheriff's deputies later located the suspect vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on eastbound Highway 58 near Cameron Canyon Rd. The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the suspect failed to stop and lead deputies in a vehicle pursuit which took them into California City where the vehicle collided into a pole in the north alley of the 8100 block of Heather Ave.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Tibbets, was taken into custody without incident; Hames fled from the vehicle on foot and was later captured without incident at a residence in the 8100 block of Heather Ave. During the investigation, law enforcement officials recovered a firearm used in the robbery and other evidence linking the suspects to the crime; both men were transported to the Kern County Sheriff's Center receiving facility in Bakersfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.