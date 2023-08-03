CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Chamber of Commerce met on the morning of July 27th at 8am to discuss several things going on in the city and to hear Calif. State Assemblyman Tom Lackey give everyone an update as far as state legislation and the East Kern County area.
Several people were in attendance including CCPD Lt. Hayes, Calif. City Council member Jim Creighton, Kern County 2nd Dist. Supervisor field director Laura Lynne Wyatt, Safe Haven Kids League of Calif. City director Anthony Myer, Calif. State Assemblyman Tom Lackey and his field rep. Pamela Balch, Senator Shannon Grove’s field rep. Dominic Heiden and several business owners; also in attendance via zoom was Boron Chamber of Commerce Secretary Shelley Keller-Gage.
After the meeting was called to order; Assemblyman Lackey gave everyone updates on the Western Joshua Tree Conservation Act AB1008, the Dept. Of Fish and Game, the Child Trafficking Bill and several others (1,500 bills are working their way through the state legislation). Kern County 2nd Dist. Supervisor Zack Scrivner’s field director Laura Lynne Wyatt then updated the chamber and members of the public on what’s been happening as far as the Mojave Inland Port, upgrades to the Transit Center and nuisance abatements around East Kern County. The roundtable discussion continued as the meeting went from person to person.
Dr. Kim then introduced himself and let the chamber know that he’s opened a new Urgent Care in the city that will be able to help with urgent care and other health needs within the city.
California City Police Department Lt. Hayes was the next in line as far as speaking and a question and concern was raised about all the recent fatalities at CCB and Hwy. 58. Lt. Hayes responded by saying, “No, I was taking notes on the fatalities you're talking about with CCB; I know that's one of the things with Chief Hightower that we've been talking about recently is a lot of the traffic issues that we need to get a handle on”.
Next up was Shelley Keller-Gage who is with the Boron Chamber of Commerce and here’s what she had to say, “I'm from the Boron Chamber of Commerce and I guess our big news is that our community building is getting revamped. We're just about ready to reopen it with the help of Supervisor Scrivner and a nice big loan from, I think it was from the state, I mean a grant, so, there's been some improvements there. We're looking forward to having a new event place for the people here and we're also really trying to revamp our Chamber. We lost a lot of leadership and that kind of thing; I'd like to start attending some of your meetings and some of the other local chamber meetings in the area to get some ideas about how we can reengage our people you know, after 2020; it was hard to do, everybody decided they didn't want to socialize. We were just asking, somebody asked me this morning, when is the next Mojave Chamber meeting? Thank you.”
The chamber president then called for any upcoming events and Pastor Goodell had this to report. Pastor Goodwell Desert Song Four Square Church-Friday, August 4th, we will be having our operation backpack like we’ve had in previous years; this year, we’ll have close to 400 school supplies and the event runs from 5-8:00 PM. So, I just want to make sure that everybody is aware of that. Then the next thing is on Wednesday, August 16th, we are bringing in some musical artists from Nashville, TN; it’s hiphop rock and all kinds of different varieties of music that we’ll be doing a live concert in the parking lot of West Pizza from 6:00 to 10:00pm.
After everyone was finished, the meeting ended at approximately 8:51am.
