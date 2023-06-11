The following is the crime data report for the Boron/Desert Lake/N. Edwards and Ariel Acres area for the month of May according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
3rd - Assault w/Firearm on Person, 12300 block of Boron Ave.
7th - Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 24400 block of Joshua Ave.
8th - Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 26500 block of Nudgent St.
12th - Assist other Department, 12200 block of El Mirage Street
14th - Burglary from Vehicle, 12400 block of Boron Avenue
15th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 24100 block of Twenty Mule Team Road
18th - Assist other Department, 12600 block of Esther Street
19th - Vehicle Theft, 2500 block of Hwy 58
23rd - Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 24400 block of Joshua Avenue and Assault w/Firearm on Person, 27200 block of Anderson Street
24th - Sexual Battery, 12300 block of Boron Avenue
