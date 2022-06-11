The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of May according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
49-year old Omar Mendez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on May 2nd on Suspicion of Evading Peace Officer and WARRANT; Warrants or Holds Only.
36-year old Robert Rodarte was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on May 3rd on Suspicion of False Personation.
48-year old Omar Gonzalez was arrested on May 4th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended and Unregistered Calif. Based Vehicle.
45-year old Gregory Acosta was arrested in San Diego County (San Diego County Sheriff) on May 4th on Suspicion of Unspecified Charges.
44-year old Cheyneitha L. Owens was arrested in Los Angeles County (Century Sheriff Station) on May 4th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
30-year old Michael Sanchez was arrested in Orange County (Brea Police) on May 6th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Warrants or Holds Only.
37-year old Daniel Lee was arrested on May 18th on Suspicion of Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale, Violation of Probation, Prohibited Person Own/In Possession of in Control of any Firearm, Manufacture/Sell/Import Zip Gun and Manufacture/Import/Sell Nunchucks/Nunchaku.
31-year old Ashley Proffit was arrested on May 20th on Suspicion of Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance and Child Endangerment; she was arrested again on May 21st on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance.
18-year old Taliyah McVay was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on May 24th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
