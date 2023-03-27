CalTrans Dist. 9 Truck Climbing Lane Proposed Project on Highway 58

TEHACHAPI - Caltrans District 9 is seeking public comment on a proposed state Route 58 truck climbing lane project according to a posting from the CalTrans District 9 Facebook page dated March 22nd. The project would be to construct a 12-foot-wide eastbound truck climbing lane on State Route 58 in Eastern Kern County from 0.8 miles east of the junction with State Route 223 to 0.4 miles west of Hart Flat Rd. near the city of Tehachapi. The project features could include; re-striping the intersection with Bealville Road to provide an eastbound acceleration lane, removal of the Bena Road at-grade intersection to eliminate conflicts with traffic entering or exiting State Route 58, increasing inside and outside shoulder width, drainage improvements, culvert enhancement to improve wildlife connectivity, guardrail and signage upgrades, relocation of lighting at the Bealville Road intersection, and additions of rumble strips.
If the project is approved, construction could begin as soon as 2027 with the estimated cost of around $50 million.
A virtual public meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 11th at 5:00 PM and more information on how to join the public meeting will be announced once it becomes available on the Caltrans District 9 website on the main page under District 9 Current Projects or at https:// dot.ca.gov/.../ state-route-58-truck-climbing-lane. Anyone wishing to submit formal comments should contact Kristopher Bason by e-mail at kristopher.bason@dot.ca.gov or to D9publicinfo@dot.ca.gov. Public comments can also be submitted by mail to the Caltrans District 9 Main Office. Attention: Kristopher Bason, 500 S Main St., Bishop, CA 93514. The public can also submit an official comment on our on their VW IX site, which is https://deavpm.wixsite.com/58truckclimbinglane.
