The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of December according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
According to court records, 43-year old Christa Dawn York appeared on Dec. 2nd for a Pre-Revocation and Set Revocation Hearing on the charge of Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize (pled No Contest on Aug. 30, 2017); a Hearing on Report PC – 1368 (mental competency hearing) is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2021.
37-year old Stewart Bibby was arrested on Dec. 2nd on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and Assault w/Deadly Weapon Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
According to court records, 47-year old Robert C. Wiley was scheduled to appear on Dec. 3rd for an Arraignment on the charge of Violate Court Order to Prevent Domestic Violence; a Pre-Trial is scheduled for Feb. 4, 2021.
31-year old Willie Payne was arrested on Dec. 5th on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia.
According to court records, 36-year old Michael Aaron Hopkins appeared for a continued Jury Trial on the charges of 3 counts of Oral Copulation or Sexual Penetration of a Child 10 or Younger, 3 counts of Sexual Intercourse or Sodomy w/Child 10 Years old or Younger, (USE>2012) Sexual Penetration: Foreign Object/Etc: Victim Under 14, Sodomy w/Child Under 14 Years Old: Defendant 10 Years or Older, Oral Copulation w/Person Under 14 Years /Etc and Continuous Sexual Abuse of Child which was continued until Jan. 11, 2021.
According to court records, 33-year old Johnny Maclean appeared on Dec. 8th and Dec. 15th for a continued Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1) and Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm which was continued until Jan. 7, 2021.
According to court records, 39-year old Rocky Daggy, 49-year old James Floyd and 42-year old Earl Fourdyce appeared on Dec. 15th for a continued Jury Trial on the charges of Carjacking (NEW EFF 4/12), Prevent/Dissuade Witness/Victim from Reporting and Conspire to Commit a Crime; Fourdyce also appeared for a Jury Trial on the charge of Grand Theft: Property, Status – Violation Post Release Supervision and Status – Violation Mandatory Supervision on the charge of Transport/Etc Controlled Substance; all were continued until Jan. 25, 2021.
22-year old Essence Renee Perkins was arrested on Dec. 17th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Commission of Public Offense while in Custody and Attempted Escape from Hospital Facility.
26-year old Maranda McConnell was arrested in Los Angeles County (Carson Sheriff) on Dec. 20th on Suspicion of Manufacture/Import/Sell – Billy/Blackjack/Sandbag/Etc.
According to court records, 23-year old Albert Edward Rodriguez appeared on Dec. 22nd for a continued Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing on the charge of Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury which was continued again until Jan. 22, 2021.
According to court records, 33-year old Ronalee Stanberry was scheduled to appear on Dec. 28th for a Return on B/W: Fail to Appear Arraignment on the charges of Looting by Petty Theft, Petty Theft, Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, (***USE HS 11377(A)>MISD>2020***) Possess Controlled Substance and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.