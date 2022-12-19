Latest News
- Merry Christmas - 2022 Year In Review
- 'Mandatory enrollment' implemented Jan. 1
- Around Kern County Episode 49
- Rosamond area Arrests for Nov.
- Cerro Coso Closed for Winter Recess
- Tehachapi area Crime Data Report for Nov.
- East Kern High School Soccer Scores and Games on Tap
- Traffic Advisory for the Week of 12/19/2022 – 12/23/2022
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- CDCR plans to end California City prison contract in March 2024
- Tehachapi area Arrests for Nov.
- Rosamond area Arrests for Nov.
- McCarthy Secures Local Priorities in NDAA
- Mojave area Crime Data Report for Nov
- California City area Arrests for Nov.
- Board of Supervisors Meeting Recap 12.13.2022
- Mojave Tree Lighting
- Kern County Sheriff Investigates Shooting in Boron
- Mojave area Arrests for Nov.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.