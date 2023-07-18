This is a short story of an American Pioneer who established several small communities in and near the Death Valley region of the Mojave Desert; he is also the great-grandfather of Hollywood actor Matthew Modine. The following information is according to Wikipedia, “Pilgrims in the Desert, the Early History of the East Mojave” from the Mojave River Valley Historical Association, “Genealogy of the Fairbanks Family in America” by Lorenzo Sayles Fairbanks, “The Story about Dad” from Fairbanks & Death Valley Scotty in the Pahrump Times and “Story about Dad” in the Desert Dispatch.
Ralph Jacobus Fairbanks was an American prospector, entrepreneur and pioneer who established several towns in the Death Valley area of California that included Fairbanks Springs and Shoshone. Mr. Fairbanks was born to Mormon pioneer parents David and Susan Mandeville Fairbanks in Payson, Utah, on December 26, 1857. He was a descendant of Jonathan Fairbanks and followed a job with the railroad at the start of the 20th century south to Las Vegas and eventually moving his family to Death Valley. Although his parents and his wife were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Mr. Fairbanks was never a devout member of the religion.
Mr. Fairbanks had been among many men called by John Taylor to start a new settlement in Sevier Valley early in 1883; he was also known to locals as R.J. “Dad” Fairbanks where he built businesses and towns throughout the region. Mr. Fairbanks was responsible for building the first Standard Oil Service Station in the community of Baker (see previous story); he was also known for saving tourists and prospectors who wandered off into the desert and also recovered bodies of those who were unlucky in exploring the desert.
Mr. Fairbanks met and married Celestia Adelaide Johnson in 1877 and the couple had 11 children of which only 8 survived into adulthood.
Mr. Fairbanks moved with his family to Santa Paula, Calif. when he was in his 70s to live with his youngest daughter, Zella Modine, and her family. Sadly, Mrs. Fairbanks passed away in 1938 and Mr. Fairbanks moved to Hollywood, Calif. soon afterwards to live with Zella and his granddaughter Nola Fairbanks where he passed away on October 3, 1943, at a Hollywood nursing home. Mr. Fairbanks is the great-grandfather of the famous Hollywood actor Matthew Modine.
