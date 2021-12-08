EAST KERN COUNTY – The story of Rogers Dry Lake is a little bit tricky because it sits on a military installation with limited access for tourists; not that there’s anything left to tour about it except for its history. After doing the stories on the History of Edwards Air Force Base, Chuck Yeager, “Pancho Barnes” and Capt. Edwards, I decided to delve into the history of this area and the following is what I found according to Wikipedia, the National Register of Historic Places Nomination Form, About Edwards: History: The Dry Lake Beds, Rogers Dry Lake and the Official Edwards Air Force Base website.
ROGERS DRY LAKE – is an endorheic desert salt pan in the Mojave Desert area of Eastern Kern County; the lake gets its name from the Anglicization from the Spanish name Rodriguez Dry Lake and is the central part of Edwards Air Force Base because its hard surface provides a natural extension to the paved runways. Rogers Dry Lake was formerly known as Muroc Dry Lake; Rogers Dry Lake is located in the Antelope Valley approximately 100 miles north of Los Angeles and covers an area of about 65 square miles at the low point of the valley, forming a rough figure eight. The bed of the lake formed roughly 2.5 million years ago in the Pleistocene. Rogers Dry Lake is approximately 12.5 miles long and 5.5 miles wide at its greatest dimensions. The bed of the dry lake is unusually hard, capable of withstanding as much a 250 PSI (pounds per square inch) without cracking and is sufficient enough to allow even the heaviest aircrafts to land safely. Rogers Dry Lake is next to Rosamond Dry Lake (more in a later story along with Piute Ponds) which through the Holocene; together, they make up one large water body.
According to the National Register of Historical Places Nomination Form, Rogers Dry Lake is the primary resource associated with and responsible for the establishment of Edwards Air Force Base (see previously published story in Nov. 18th issue) and the Dryden Flight Research Facility; it was the combination of natural attributes, clean air, an isolated location, ideal weather, variable terrain and the large expanse of dry lakebeds that first attracted the Army to Rogers Dry Lake in 1933.
Rogers Dry Lake area was a watering stop for the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad until 1910 when the Corum family settled on the west central shoreline of the lake bed. Clifford Corum, his wife Effie and his brother Ralph were homesteaders who were among the earliest known settlers of this region; looking to attract others to the area, they built a combination store and post office. Mrs. Corum drove the family buggy across the desert seeking the necessary signatures for a petition that would officially give the Corum name to their post office. When the postal department rejected the name because of its similarity to another California town (Coram), the Corums persisted in immortalizing their name and decided to reverse the letters in Corum and the small settlement of Muroc was born: Muroc no longer exists and any remains lie beneath the runways at Rogers Dry Lake.
Rogers Dry Lake was first used by the military in 1933 when a small advanced party from March Field in Riverside, Calif. came to design and maintain a bombing range for the Army Air Corp. The lake bed vicinity was found ideal and four years later in 1937 the entire Air Corp was performing bombing and gunnery maneuvers here. During World War II, the south end of the lake was used for training P-38 Lightning fighter pilots, the B-24 Liberator and the B-25 Mitchell bomber crews; a 650-foot replica of a Japanese cruiser (nicknamed Muroc Maru; see Nov. 25th issue for short story) was constructed on the lakebed for practice and was demolished in 1950 due to safety concerns. There are a total of 8 runways on Rogers Dry Lake and all of them have been used at one time or another.
Many of the United States most notable aeronautical achievements have taken place at Rogers Dry Lake including the testing of experimental military aircrafts, the breaking of the sound barrier by Captain Chuck Yeager and the landings of the Space Shuttle. Rogers Dry Lake is also famous for the world's largest compass rose (see photo from Nov. 18th Edwards story) painted into the lake bed and was designated a National Historical Landmark in 1985.
