Just like the dark chill of Winter gives way to the sunshine of Spring, California City is headed on a path with much brighter days ahead. Desert Jade senior housing will be managed by city staff instead of going out to bid. I will not let our city be over-run by consultants. We have highly capable people in California City. When we ship our problems out to consultants constantly, it is not only wasteful spending, but we also get a less effective finished product that rarely meets the definition of done. California City’s dependency on consultants will soon be a thing of the Past.
Mayor Pro Tem Smith has led the way on fixing the vacant units for our seniors that have been mostly unoccupied for quite some time. He has teamed up with many volunteers in our community to fix the units in order to make them available for new tenants. To volunteer, please contact Mayor Pro Tem Smith at (661) 528-9809 or rsmith@californiacity-ca.gov. California City is also now actively seeking grants for affordable senior housing that can be used to expand opportunities for more residents.
A skatepark is going to be built in California City this year. Acting City Manager Inge Elmes recently hired staff to fill positions in our city government that will continue to help make California City more efficient and user-friendly. For employment opportunities, visit the city’s website at californiacity-ca.gov and click the “EMPLOYMENT” link. City Hall is in the process of getting a facelift and I anticipate California City Blvd will look more pleasant soon. Don’t think I forgot about the waterfall either. There are some exciting opportunities coming up soon to revitalize our parks.
Over the past several months I have contacted many government officials and representatives including Congressman Jay Obernolte, Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Senator Shannon Grove, Assemblyman Tom Lackey, and representatives for Governor Gavin Newsom’s office. The state of California is well aware of the many problems (including potholes and broken waterlines) in California City and we WILL most definitely be heard. However, help does not arrive for those that wait and expect others to take the lead. We must continue to push forward as a community on the path we need to take. As we tackle many small problems over the course of the next several months, we will be that much closer to our California City success story. It is the dream we all have that we cannot let go to waste. Our determination, goal setting, and strategic planning will help guide us on this road we are on into a future of prosperity.
